Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Adorable Things Alia Bhatt Has Said About Him
Ranbir Kapoor turns 40 today.
As Ranbir Kapoor turns 40 this year, one thing is for sure, it has been a remarkable year for him both personally and professionally. From Bhramastra finally releasing and him getting married to his long-time partner Alia Bhatt to now becoming a father, things can't get better for him.
Ranbir is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in Bollywood and has won a million hearts with his performances, but his biggest cheer leader has been Alia.
Even before they began dating in 2017, Alia has been vocal about her love for Ranbir and has never shied away from appreciating him. She has, on multiple occasions, expressed that she had a huge crush on him and even admitted that she would want to marry him.
Now that the duo has been married for almost six months now, Alia has nothing but praises for her husband. In her interviews, she shares glimpses of their wholesome relationship and reveals how caring, calm and positive Ranbir is. She even told how despite the image Ranbir has, he never even gossips.
Watch the video for more.
