Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Adorable Things Alia Bhatt Has Said About Him

Ranbir is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in Bollywood and has won a million hearts with his performances, but his biggest cheer leader has been Alia.

Even before they began dating in 2017, Alia has been vocal about her love for Ranbir and has never shied away from appreciating him. She has, on multiple occasions, expressed that she had a huge crush on him and even admitted that she would want to marry him.