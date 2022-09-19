Brahmastra Box Office: Alia-Ranbir Starrer Collects 16.75 Crores On Day 10

Besides its Hindi version, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has been also released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has garnered a lot of praise for its visual effects since its release. Some have even compared its performance to that of the Marvel films in cinemas.

Mukerji's film also has a pan-Indian cast, featuring prominent actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan who has a cameo in the film.