5 Signs That Sara Ali Khan Is That 'Kanjoos' Friend We All Have

Why pay international roaming charges when you can use others' hotspot for free?

phelian
Published
Now Rolling
1 min read

Actor Sara Ali Khan might be busy promoting her latest film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal, but her stingy confessions have been leaving us in splits!

From scolding her mother for spending money on towels to refusing to pay for international roaming charges, we list out all the signs proving that she's that one 'kanjoos' friend we all have!

Watch the video for more.

Video Editor: Veeru Krishnan Mohan

Vicky Kaushal   Sara Ali Khan 

