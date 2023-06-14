Sara Ali Khan Remembers First Day of 'Kedarnath' Shoot With Sushant Singh Rajput

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018. Two years later, in June 2020, the sudden news of Rajput's death took the entire film industry by shock.
On his third death anniversary, on 14 June, several actors and directors took to social media to mourn the loss of the late actor. Sara also took to Instagram to share some memories from her first day of shoot with Rajput.
Sharing two pictures of herself with the Kai Po Che! actor, Sara shared how she was travelling to Kedarnath with him for their first day of shoot together.
She wrote, "On our way to Kedarnath for the first time. On my way to shoot for the first time. And I know neither are ever going to feel the same again. But somewhere between action, cut, sunrise, rivers, clouds, moonlight, Kedarnath and Allah Hoo I know you’re there. Keep shining amongst your stars. From Kedarnath to Andromeda."
Have a look at her post here:
Rajput initially started his career as a television actor. He rose to prominence after his performance as a lead actor in the show Pavitra Rishta, co-starring Ankita Lokhande.
In 2013, he made his debut with filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che! Rajput worked in several successful films in his career, including MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kedarnath, among others.
Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on 14 June 2020.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)