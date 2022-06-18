Happy Father's Day 2022: Quotes, Images, WhatsApp Status & Wishes
Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year. This year, it will be celebrated on 19 June 2022. This day is dedicated to all the fathers around the world. Father's Day is celebrated to express one's respect and love for fathers and to cherish the father figures in one's life.
Fathers have not one but multiple roles – they are role models, friends, protectors, guides, and heroes for their children. It is difficult to describe the importance of a father in just a few words.
Here we have brought together the best wishes, quotes, posters, and images that you can share with your fathers if they live far or out it up as a WhatsApp story.
Happy Father's Day: Quotes
"When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back." Linda Poindexter
"I love my daddy. My daddy’s everything. I hope I can find a man that will treat me as good as my dad." Lady Gaga
"It was my father who taught me to value myself." Dawn French
"I'm so lucky to have such an amazing man as my dad. Thanks for teaching me to work hard and laugh harder." Kate Upton
"My daddy was my hero. He was always there for me when I needed him. He listened to me and taught me so many things. But most of all he was fun." Bindi Irwin
"I know that I will never find my father in any other man who comes into my life because it is a void in my life that can only be filled by him." Halle Berry
Happy Father's Day: Images and WhatsApp Status
Happy Father's Day: Wishes & Messages
"The first man in your life is your father- and he is everything- a friend, a guide, a teacher. Respect him and love him."
"Never ignore the efforts of a father to keep you healthy and happy. He doesn't do it as a responsibility. He does it because he loves and cares for you."
"Thank you Dad for being there whenever I needed you. Happy father's day."
"We don't have superheroes in real life but we do have dad and father figures. Happy Father's Day to all!"
"My dad has always been a part of my memories and I hope to make more such memories with my superhero."
