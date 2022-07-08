From 'Suraj' to 'Jujjugg Jeeyo': Meet Neetu Kapoor 2.0, As The Actor Turns 64
From 'Suraj' to 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', here's Neetu Kapoor's journey as she continues to reinvent herself.
Born Harneet Kaur on 8 July, Neetu Kapoor is an actor who continues to shine on screen despite the lull marriage brought on in her professional life. It’s a decision she has, time and again, acknowledged as deliberate. She didn’t want to balance both the responsibility of being a mother and having a career. And yet she did return to films after 26 years of being away – with a small role in Love Aaj Kal – a role she portrayed alongside her late husband, Rishi Kapoor.
Neetu continued to be part of other films such as Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Besharam. But during interviews, she maintained she was a part of those films to make her family happy and nothing more. A stern believer in putting her best foot forward in all she does – she chooses to focus on one thing at a time and promises to do it well.
Neetu Kapoor Then & Now
In an interview with Film Companion, Neetu cited her popularity at a young age as one of the main reasons she doesn’t necessarily yearn for fame. In a way, she catapulted into stardom with her role in Suraj at a very young age. And in the seventies, she slowly transitioned to portray more mature roles, the first of which was Rickshawala. However, it was Yaadon Ki Baarat that helped the audience see her in a new light.
But despite her successful career trajectory, she retired from the movies after starring in Ganga Meri Maa (1983). And although she returned to the big screens with Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, her desire to return was self-admittedly non-existent. Yet, she did return after the passing of Rishi Kapoor, her beloved husband, and endearingly revealed that he was a “full-time job”.
She openly discussed in interviews how important it was for her to be “busy” after his passing.
Neetu Singh's Return to the Film Industry
Her reluctance to “sit at home” was further propelled by the encouragement of her children as she took baby steps to return to the industry. We first saw her not in a movie but as a judge in a reality TV show – Dance Deewane – a show that focuses on young dancers who compete for the winning prize. Her stint as a judge was unlike her previous projects, yet she never failed to look entertained by the dancers and entertain the audiences watching at home.
Jugjugg Jeeyo, on the other hand, would mark her comeback to the big screens. Portraying a simple Punjabi wife, Geeta Siani, she was quick to realise that times had changed and so must her approach to the characters she portrays. In an interview, the actor revealed that her original plan was to essay the role as a loud, boisterous punjaban but had to swiftly dismiss the idea when the director called for a more subdued portrayal.
Reinventing Herself With Social Media
Neetu is more than just the roles she portrays or the reality shows she judges. She has also become a social media personality with over 1.9 million followers on Instagram. She engages with fans, shares photos from family gatherings and tries to keep up with the latest trends.
Embracing the Paparazzi Culture With Open Arms
Neetu is admired for being unabashedly herself in the predominantly superficial world of virtual media. And not only does she actively use social media, but she also enjoys a camaraderie with the paparazzi. The internet is flooded with videos of her chatting with paps about Alia and Ranbir’s wedding or their to-be child. She is amused by their questions and sometimes laughs them off, but one will never find her standoffish.
In a recent interview, she said, “I am still discovering myself”. And with all that she has done and achieved, witnessing her newfound vigour to keep busy and work is perhaps a by-product of the changes she has seen in the past few years. 64 years on, she hasn’t decided to reinvent herself as much as to share glimpses of her life that we were previously not privy to before.
