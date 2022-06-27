Neetu Kapoor Shares a Photo of Son Ranbir & Alia, Wishes ‘God Bless’ the Couple
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on 14 April.
Actor Alia Bhatt took the internet by storm today (27 June), after she shared a picture of herself with Ranbir Kapoor, announcing her pregnancy. In the picture, Alia was seen laying in what seemed like a hospital bed, accompanied by Ranbir, wherein they were both looking at the untrasound monitor. Fans and celebrities can't stop congratulating and wishing love to the couple since then.
Ranbir's mother, actor Neetu Kapoor also took to her Instagram to congratulate her son and daughter-in-law upon hearing the good news. The actor shared an adorable photo of Ranbir and Alia, and wrote, "God Bless."
Several Bollywood celebrities commented on the post, congratulating the soon-to-be grandmother. Alia Bhatt wrote on the post, "My favourite picture," while, Sonam Kapoor commented, "Congratulations Neetu Aunty."
After dating for several months, the two actors decided to tie the knot in their Mumbai home, on 14 April. The pair will be soon seen together on screen in the 'Part One' of their upcoming trilogy film Brahmastra, which is slated to release in the theatres on 9 Semptember.
