Neetu Kapoor Shares a Photo of Son Ranbir & Alia, Wishes ‘God Bless’ the Couple

Actor Alia Bhatt took the internet by storm today (27 June), after she shared a picture of herself with Ranbir Kapoor, announcing her pregnancy. In the picture, Alia was seen laying in what seemed like a hospital bed, accompanied by Ranbir, wherein they were both looking at the untrasound monitor. Fans and celebrities can't stop congratulating and wishing love to the couple since then.

Ranbir's mother, actor Neetu Kapoor also took to her Instagram to congratulate her son and daughter-in-law upon hearing the good news. The actor shared an adorable photo of Ranbir and Alia, and wrote, "God Bless."