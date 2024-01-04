Join Us On:
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: How They Showed Us That Simple Is The New Cool

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and fitness coach Nupur Shikhare tied the knot on 3 January.


Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with celebrity fitness coach Nupur Shikhare on 3 January. The wedding ceremony took place in Mumbai and it was without all the glitz and fuss that we mostly associate Bollywood weddings with.

Here's how Ira and Nupur showed us that simple is the new cool:

No Ghoda, No Gaadi

Nupur Shikhare stayed true to his profession and made quite an unusual entry. Wearing athleisure, he jogged some eight kilometres to reach the wedding venue! No ghoda, no gaadi - this groom decided to do away with the typical grand dulha entries, and left everyone impressed.

Ditching Expensive Designer Wear

Both Ira and Nupur ditched expensive designer wear and chose understated ensemble for their wedding. Ira wore a choli, paired with peach and green dhoti pants. She finished the look with a diamond polki set and maang tika.

Nupur, on the other hand, wore a blue bandhgala. Isn't that quite refreshing?

Aamir Khan with his daughter Ira and son-in-law Nupur.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Choosing Comfort Over Style

Ira Khan chose comfort over style when it came to the footwear. She didn't go for heels, rather she opted for kohlapuris. We stand with you on this, Ira!

Ira with her brothers Junaid and Azad at her wedding.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Not a Red Carpet Event

Ira Khan's wedding was, in the true sense of the term, an intimate affair. The ceremony was mostly attended by friends and family. It wasn't the flashy red carpet event that we are used to seeing.

The No-Fussy Family

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta and other members of Ira's family were also dressed very simply. While Aamir wore a beige kurta with dhoti, Kiran chose a beige saree paired with a green blouse. Reena opted for an embroidered blue outfit.

Ira and Nupur's families pose with the newlyweds.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

neon

Topics:  Aamir Khan   Ira Khan wedding 

