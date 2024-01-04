Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: How They Showed Us That Simple Is The New Cool

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with celebrity fitness coach Nupur Shikhare on 3 January. The wedding ceremony took place in Mumbai and it was without all the glitz and fuss that we mostly associate Bollywood weddings with.
Here's how Ira and Nupur showed us that simple is the new cool:
No Ghoda, No Gaadi
Nupur Shikhare stayed true to his profession and made quite an unusual entry. Wearing athleisure, he jogged some eight kilometres to reach the wedding venue! No ghoda, no gaadi - this groom decided to do away with the typical grand dulha entries, and left everyone impressed.
Ditching Expensive Designer Wear
Both Ira and Nupur ditched expensive designer wear and chose understated ensemble for their wedding. Ira wore a choli, paired with peach and green dhoti pants. She finished the look with a diamond polki set and maang tika.
Nupur, on the other hand, wore a blue bandhgala. Isn't that quite refreshing?
Choosing Comfort Over Style
Ira Khan chose comfort over style when it came to the footwear. She didn't go for heels, rather she opted for kohlapuris. We stand with you on this, Ira!
Not a Red Carpet Event
Ira Khan's wedding was, in the true sense of the term, an intimate affair. The ceremony was mostly attended by friends and family. It wasn't the flashy red carpet event that we are used to seeing.
The No-Fussy Family
Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta and other members of Ira's family were also dressed very simply. While Aamir wore a beige kurta with dhoti, Kiran chose a beige saree paired with a green blouse. Reena opted for an embroidered blue outfit.
