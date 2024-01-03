Join Us On:
Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding Is All Things Love & Minus All the Fuss

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, ties the knot with her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday, 3 January. The groom ran 8 km from Santa Cruz to Bandra to reach his wedding venue. The wedding was attended by the likes of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. After the wedding, the couple posed for the media.

On the other hand, the couple's pre-wedding festivities, such as the mehendi and haldi ceremonies, took place at the groom's residence in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Topics:  Aamir Khan   Ira Khan wedding 

