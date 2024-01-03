Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Pics: Nupur Shikhare Jogs to Wedding Venue to Marry Ira Khan

Nupur Shikhare jogged from Santa Cruz to Bandra to reach his wedding venue to marry Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
In Pics: Nupur Shikhare Jogs to Wedding Venue to Marry Ira Khan
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Nupur Shikhare, who is all set to marry Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan on 3 January, jogged from Santa Cruz to Bandra in Mumbai to reach his wedding venue.  The fitness trainer jogged 8 km to reach his destination. The pictures from his jog are currently going viral on the internet.

Also Read

Who Is Nupur Shikhare, The Fitness Coach Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Is Marrying?

Who Is Nupur Shikhare, The Fitness Coach Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Is Marrying?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Nupur Shikhare 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×