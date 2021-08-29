Tribal Man Dies in MP After Being Thrashed, Bound and Dragged on the Road

Following that, he called his friends who came and beat up the victim once again and tied him to the rear side of a vehicle by a rope.

A video that surfaced online purportedly showed Bheel being dragged on the road by the vehicle even as he folded his hands in front of the accused.

“After a video of the incident became viral, the police swung into action but by then, the accused had fled. The victim was rushed to the district hospital where he died on Friday,” SP Verma was quoted as saying.

A total of eight people have been booked in this matter, Sundar Singh Kanesh, Additional SP, Neemuch told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, five people identified as Chhitarmal Gurjar (32), Mahendra Gurjar and Gopal Gurjar (both 40), Lokesh Balai (21), and Laxman Gurjar have been arrested.