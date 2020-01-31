Why Oxford’s Hindi Word Of the Year – ‘Samvidhaan’ Is Under Threat

It wouldn’t have been easy to bring 550 independent princely states together – people speaking over 30 languages, praying to different gods, practicing distinct lifestyles, of different religions and class.

“India is the world’s most complex and interesting democratic experiment,” once said Dnyaneshwar Mulay, former Consul General of India, USA. This was made possible by the faith that this nation’s leaders and its residents put in the Indian Constitution.

It is this "Samvidhaan” (Constitution) which was named the Oxford Hindi Word of 2019 by the Oxford University Press (OUP). And if any word could encompass the turmoil, anguish and the contemporary mood in India, it’s “Samvidhaan.”