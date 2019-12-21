Amid Violence, Some ‘Humane’ Moments of CAA Unrest Won Our Hearts

Ever since there was violence at protests against CAA by students of Jamia Millia Islamia, with the police entering the campus, beating up and detaining several protesters, large groups of people across the nation have come out on the streets in solidarity with the Jamia students. However, a certain section of people have bashed the students and professors of Jamia on news channels and social media platforms. Some even went to the extent of calling them ‘monsters’.

They need to see the video of protesting students cleaning their campus and the roads after the day’s protests were over. Or the video of how these ‘monsters’ let an ambulance pass, a gesture even politicians fail to show. Or how they served water to a policeman and carried an injured policeman to safety, hours after police laid siege to their campus and beat up their compatriots.