2 Killed, 1 Injured in Anti-CAA Protest in Bengal’s Murshidabad
Two people were killed and one was left injured after a clash broke out between two groups during an anti-CAA protest in Murshidabad’s Jalangi area in West Bengal.
A senior police official told news agency PTI that the incident occurred after an argument broke out between the groups over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
As per PTI report, the injured were rushed to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.
The two deceased have been identified as Anirudh Biswas and Maqbool Sheikh, as reported by news agency ANI.
According to reports, crude bombs were also hurled at the crowds and several shots were fired. Following the incident, security has been beefed up and heavy police have been deployed in the area.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
