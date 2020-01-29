2 Killed, 1 Injured in Anti-CAA Protest in Bengal’s Murshidabad
Two dead in clashes during an anti-CAA protest in Murshidabad in West Bengal.
Two dead in clashes during an anti-CAA protest in Murshidabad in West Bengal.(Photo: ANI)

Two people were killed and one was left injured after a clash broke out between two groups during an anti-CAA protest in Murshidabad’s Jalangi area in West Bengal.

A senior police official told news agency PTI that the incident occurred after an argument broke out between the groups over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

According to reports, crude bombs were also hurled
(Photo: ANI)

As per PTI report, the injured were rushed to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.

The two deceased have been identified as Anirudh Biswas and Maqbool Sheikh, as reported by news agency ANI.

Security beefed up in Murshidabad
(Photo: ANI)

According to reports, crude bombs were also hurled at the crowds and several shots were fired. Following the incident, security has been beefed up and heavy police have been deployed in the area.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

