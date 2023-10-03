The Cast of 'Thank You For Coming' Plays Who's Most Likely To?

Producer Rhea Kapoor and the cast of her upcoming film, Thank You For Coming, Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi plays a fun game of 'Who's most likely to?' with The Quint's Swati Chopra.
From who's most likely to go on a blind date to who's most likely to show up on set late, watch the team spill all the beans!
Watch the video for more.
Topics: Bhumi Pednekar Dolly Singh Rhea Kapoor
