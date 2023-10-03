ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
The Cast of 'Thank You For Coming' Plays Who's Most Likely To?

Karan Boolani's 'Thank You For Coming' is all set to be released on 6 October.

Swati Chopra
Published
Now Rolling
1 min read
Producer Rhea Kapoor and the cast of her upcoming film, Thank You For Coming, Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi plays a fun game of 'Who's most likely to?' with The Quint's Swati Chopra.

From who's most likely to go on a blind date to who's most likely to show up on set late, watch the team spill all the beans!

Watch the video for more.

Topics:  Bhumi Pednekar   Dolly Singh   Rhea Kapoor 

