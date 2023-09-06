'Thank You For Coming' Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar's Fairy Tale is Bold Yet Unique

The makers of Thank You For Coming unveiled the film's official trailer on 6 September. Helmed by Karan Boolani, the film features Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shivani Bedi, and Shehnaaz Gill in the lead roles.
The trailer introduces us to Kanika Kapoor (played by Bhumi), a woman in her thirties who is grappling with a life filled with chaos. The movie explores the themes of love, friendship, and pleasure with a witty yet hilarious take.
The trailer also features Anil Kapoor in a cameo appearance.
Sharing the trailer with her fans on social media, Bhumi wrote, "Iss Rajkumari ki Fairy Tale hai sabse hatke! (This princess's fairy tale is unique!) Don’t forget to come to Cinemas to watch #ThankYouForComing on 6th October 2023."
Watch the official trailer here:
Talking about the film, producer Rhea shared in a statement, "I feel privileged and lucky that I have been able to go against all odds to make these films for the amazing girls around the world. My only hope is that this becomes a norm, and one doesn’t have to be lucky anymore. Thank You For Coming is a film that's poured out of my heart. It is inspired by every single girl around me. A lot of people I love are in this film in spirit. I really hope that the message of the film resonates with everyone while entertaining and delighting them."
Ektaa R Kapoor, joint managing director Balaji Telefilms Ltd shared, “Rhea and I have always tried to tell stories that empower women and are entertaining at the same time. The subject of Thank You For Coming is very important to be spoken about in today’s time and I am extremely proud that we could tell a story like that.”
Director Karan added, "I’ve been fortunate to be surrounded by incredible women throughout my life, and I’m extremely proud to have directed this film. As a man, Thank you for coming has taught me so much about the female experience around desire, love and acceptance. I hope that the audiences have as much fun watching the film as we had making it.”
The film is produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor's Film Communication Network Pvt Ltd. It is written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh.
Thank You For Coming is slated for its theatrical release on 6 October.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)