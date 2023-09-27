Sex Education’s Final Season Is a Queer Odyssey Of Brilliant Storytelling

From the divine intersections of faith and queerness to poignant narratives of gender dysphoria, asexuality, and disability, the show crafts a rich tapestry of authentic stories.

After three seasons of frenzied, Mean Girls-esque high school drama, the final season unfolds in a utopian, gossip-free, queer-led college where trans students, Abbi and Roman (featuring the perfectly cast duo, Anthony Lexa and Felix Mufti), reign as a power couple. This new setting challenges the notion of 'wokeness,' emphasising the universal need for safe and inclusive spaces.