Dan Levy of 'Schitt's Creek' Fame Joins the Cast of 'Sex Education' Season 4
Dan Levy is one of the seven new cast members in season 4.
Sex Education, the hit Netflix series, is set to return for another season. The streaming platform is also adding some new cast members including Dan Levy. The Schitt's Creek actor is seen sitting alongside Emma Mackey's Maeve in the first look of the season.
In the first look we see Maeve and Dan's character side by side. It seems like Dan's character is going to be Maeve's tutor when she is in America studying.
On the other end, Otis and Ruby are also set to return for the next season. A video of them was released on the official Netflix page with Maeve and Dan also being a part of it.
The video was captioned as 'we’ve reached 4th base.'
Gillian Anderson, Aimee Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie to Samantha Spiro will be returning this season. Moreover, there are a few more new cast members joining, namely, Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James and Imani Yahshua.
