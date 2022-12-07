More Than Meets The Eye: How To Enable Persons With Disabilities

Hence, grouping all persons with disabilities under one tick-box is detrimental both for the employee and the organisation that aims to unlock the true potential of their members.

So, what are some systems and processes that workplaces must have as part of their recruitment, training, and functioning? Accenture has gauged the value and potential of creating a barrier-free culture that promotes disability inclusion in the workplace. It starts right from the hiring process, where leaders understand if candidates need more time to understand and answer the questions. They also encourage applicants to work with a talent advisor who can effectively communicate their skill sets and experience. But customised recruitment drives are only the tip of the iceberg.

In the age of the digital renaissance, organisations must also equip themselves with AI-powered apps, tools, and programs. Predictive text, speech-to-text transcription, and voice and visual recognition allow organisations to eliminate barriers for minorities. It also creates a cohesive workstation where all employees can communicate with each other and learn from one another.