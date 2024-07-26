Dear Samay, Mocking Kusha Kapila's Divorce In the Name of Roasting Isn't Funny

I am relieved that every joke that ‘dehumanised’ her wasn’t made public – perhaps Kusha has saved you from even worse backlash. If what I watched was allowed to slide, one can’t even begin to think what was edited. The censor on the video reads, ‘Some jokes have to be removed because we weren’t ready for them’. I also can’t help but wonder if there were other ways for the organisers to take accountability.

Coming back to the roast, in another “joke” you said that Kusha fixed her eyebrows and became fit because people would make fun of her appearance. Another insecurity you tapped into that was completely unnecessary. Then you went on to say, “Wish people had made fun of her marriage too.”