Kusha Kapila: How To Blame a Woman for Her Divorce – The Troll Edition

What's funny (or not) is that this has happened way too many times. Every time a couple announces their separation (and we're not just talking about celebrity couples), it is somehow always the woman's fault (why does it have to be ANYONE'S fault?).

Malaika Arora, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sussanne Khan... the list goes on. If you need a reminder, read here.

Somehow, like clockwork, the trolls always find a way to attack the woman while the men are let off the hook with sympathy posts. Though it's no one's business in an ideal world, the best way to address the work of trolls – at this point – is to understand their MO.