‘This Topic is Over’: Kusha Kapila On Being Trolled After Separation News

Kusha Kapila recently reacted to the criticism she received after she announced her separation from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. The actor and social media influencer announced her separation last month after which she received rampant online hate.
She took to her Instagram to say:
“This topic is officially over for me, moving forward. I haven't given a statement to anyone nor will I ever give one. I do not have a PR team so no story is a plant. Ho gaya ab (It's done now).”
She further stated: "Also, I have restricted countless profiles over the last two weeks, restricted words, sanitised comment sections and hopefully, we are at the tail end of it but that doesn't mean I haven't seen how so many of you have fought with these nalayak, behuda macchars (useless, disgusting mosquitoes) with logic and so much dignity. It sucks that you have to do this but I promise that I am santizing my feed slowly, but steadily. Over."
The couple got married in 2017.
