'Women Should be Covered' But a Shirtless Salman in Every Film Must- Irony Much?

Salman Khan is in news, and it's not for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Yet again, it's for another problematic statement. Recently, the actor's co-star Palak Tiwari had spoken about how he has a rule for women on his movie sets that doesn’t allow them to wear low necklines.
Now, in an interview with Rajat Sharma for Aap Ki Adalat, Salman tried to defend his stance by saying that "women’s bodies are precious" and "should be covered". He also blamed the mindsets of men that led to him imposing such a rule. Here's what is getting him a lot of flak:
For an actor who mostly does not believe in wearing shirts in his movies, the remarks are nothing short of hypocritical.
What About The Zillion Times You Have Taken Your Shirts Off in Movies?
When Rajat Sharma pointed out that the remark reeks of double standard as Salman is known for taking his shirts off in movies, he responded in Hindi, "When you make a decent film, everyone goes and watches it along with their family. Sir, there are no double standards here. I think women’s bodies are more precious. The more covered they are, the better they will be."
This is precisely what double standards mean, Salman Khan. You revelled in the claps and cheers when you danced (shirtless) to 'O O Jaane Jaana' from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.
You have been hailed for starting the "shirtless trend" from Maine Pyaar Kiya. Of late, every time there's an action sequence in your movies (case in point, Ready, Dabangg, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan) the first thing you do is take off your shirt. But when a woman chooses to wear whatever she wants, what do you do? You put a rule in place.
And what is your definition of decent, if we may ask? Are you re-thinking your choices for all these years?
'The More Covered Women's Bodies Are, The Better'.... Excuse Me?
Maybe, instead of thinking about putting ridiculous rules in places, you can reflect on some of the extremely problematic dance steps in your movies? For instance this step in 'Jumme Ki Raat' from Kick, where your character lifts a woman's skirt with his mouth.
Or, even better, why don't you consider incorporating meatier and well-sketched out female characters in your films? It's 2023, we are seeing such strong and layered female protagonists in films and shows. But when it comes to your scripts, why are they just restricted to dancing, romancing or dying?
'Sometimes, Young Men's Intentions Are Wrong' - Shouldn't You Be Schooling Them Instead?
When asked if the rule just extended to women, Salman tried to justify his stance by saying , "It's not a matter of girls, it's about the boys... Everyone knows it that sometimes their intensions go bad. So we try that when we make a film, we don’t get give this chance to anyone that they come and look at our heroines, our women like this."
Instead of asking the women to "cover up", shouldn't you be schooling the men if an unsavoury incident were to occur on your film's set? Shouldn't you be questioning the "intentions" of these very men?
Also, is catcalling and harassing just limited to women who wear 'low necklines'? Instead of ensuring a safe working environment, you are going ahead and restricting the women from exercising their choices.
And the age-old remark about how the "atmosphere is bad these days" to just brush aside the fact that you starred in your first ad commercial wearing just boxers reeks of irony.
This Is Not The First Time
(Content Warning: Mentions of rape)
What is unfortunate is that this isn't the first time Salman has made such a problematic remark. During one of the promotional interviews for Sultan, Salman nonchalantly mentioned how he felt like a 'raped woman' while shooting. “When I used to walk out of the ring after the shoot, I used to feel like a raped woman. I couldn’t walk straight.” There was a huge uproar following this comment, leading to Salman's father Salim Khan posting an apology. But did the actor personally take responsibility for what he had said? The answer is a glaring no.
In 2002, Aishwarya Rai did something which was unheard of back then - she wrote an open letter to the press about the toxicity of Salman Khan. Aishwarya spoke about her relationship with Salman and how, even after their break up, Salman continued to cause her "emotional, physical and mental trauma."
Henceforth, Salman often spoke about this incident to the press, coming across as a passionate, conservative lover. He described one night in 2001, when he had turned up outside Aishwarya's house drunk, and created such a scene that her father was forced to file a police complaint.
"The incident is true, but it was overhyped by the media. I have a relationship with Aishwarya. If you do not fight in a relationship, it means you do not love each other. Why would I squabble with a person who is a stranger to me? Such things happen between us only because we love each other. Now, even the police have barred me from entering that building."Salman Khan
In another incident, Salman had allegedly lost his cool on the sets with Katrina Kaif because he didn't like her costume. Speaking about that incident Salman had said,
"It (the blouse) didn’t fit properly, and would have taken away from the beauty of the scene. Eat what you like, and wear what others like. It is as simple as that.”
Despite these thoughtless remarks, there are people who have always come to Salman's rescue. On the 'rape' comment where his father had admitted to Salman's 'mistake', he later went on to say, "To err is human, to forgive divine. Today on Intl Yoga Day, lets not run our shops on this mistake." A heartless comparison to a raped woman is "one mistake"?
The actor's brother, Arbaaz Khan had said in a separate interview, “It was just the kind of (statement) where we compare things… I worked like a donkey’ so now people will say you used the word donkey so some animal activist will come after you."
At every point, men like Salman Khan will be seen as the wronged party. Their actions and words will never be judged and they will have no bearing on their professional lives because they are doing the "good" work, but whether a woman chooses to wear low necklines or speaks up against a wrongdoing will always be frowned upon.
Salman, it's high time that "being human" and "speaking from the heart" stop being mere phrases. It's time you take responsibility of your words and show people the respect they deserve.
