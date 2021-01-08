Paparazzi Culture and Privacy: When The Cameras Get Too Close

The first celeb kid photo that sold for an insane amount of money was Aishwarya Rai with Aradhya. Manav Mangalani clicked the photograph and talking to The Quint, he said, "I can't disclose the money."

Media outlets go after exclusive pictures to make a story based on a celebrity. The photographers bid the photos and sell it based on who pays more. But with Instagram and the number of photographers on the field, things have changed. Manav says, "If the photo doesn't reach the client within a couple of minutes and is on Instagram first, then there's no value."

Star kids such as Taimur, Misha, Inaaya are most popular, and then comes couples being spotted together. No wonder, Anushka and Virat lounging in the balcony makes for a good money. Ranveer and Deepika, Shahid and Mira and Kareena Kapoor Khan continue to be hot favourites of all the paps.