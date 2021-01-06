Anushka Sharma Calls Out Publication For Invasion of Privacy

Anushka had also said that what she has missed during her pregnancy is a sense of community. "When you are expecting, you connect with people you never thought you would. All the women in my life have been so kind, so helpful in reaching out. I do have friends who have babies, but they don’t live in Mumbai, so being able to discuss things—the overwhelming emotions, whether I’m behaving normal or hormonal... For all those questions, you have to have that circle. I think 'sisterhood' is very underrated".