'Moving In With Malaika' Ep 1 Honest Review: A Painfully-Scripted Reality Show

Okay, I'll come out and say it: I'm obsessed with cringe reality shows. After a long day of work, curling up with reruns of The Kardashians is a guilty pleasure that I'm hardly guilty about. But watching the first episode of model-actor Malaika Arora's new reality show taught me so many new ways to cringe that I'm seriously re-evaluating my fondness for trashy TV.

Moving In With Malaika is a Disney+Hotstar Specials, with new episodes releasing every Monday and Thursday. Here are my honest thoughts after watching the first episode (released on 5 December).