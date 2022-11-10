Malaika Arora Says 'Yes' to Her New OTT Show 'Moving In With Malaika'
'Moving With Malaika' is a reality show which will premiere on Disney+Hotstar.
Earlier today, Malaika Arora shared a cryptic post with the caption "I said YES", on her official Instagram handle. The post left her fans curious, while some went on to assume that she is getting engaged to her actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. However, Malika laid all the gossip to rest with her latest Instagram post, where she announced the news of her upcoming reality show, Moving In With Malika.
The actor captioned the post, "…I said YES (heart emoji) to @disneyplushotstar for my new reality show #HotstarSpecials #MovinginwithMalaika (house emoji) where you will get to see me up close and personal, like never before. Umm, wait, what did you guys think I was talking about? Streaming from 5th Dec! #MIMonHotstar."
Not only the fans, but Malaika's previous post also put some celebrities in confusion. Reacting to her post, actors Shamita Shetty and Pulkit Sharma wrote "Congratulations" in the comment section, while Aditi Govitrikar dropped a "Yay" with a heart emoji.
Take a look at it here:
Malaika and Arjun publicly confirmed their relationship in 2019, after dating for several years. The Chhaiyyan Chhaiyaan actor was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. The couple split their ways in 2017, after 19 years of marriage. They welcomed their son, Arhaan in 2002.
Malaika Arora Moving In With Malaika
