Twitter User Revisits Problematic Content Posted During Amber-Depp Trial

Platforms like TikTok were filled with people re-creating and enacting Amber's testimony, which was not only extremely problematic but also very triggering.

They recreated her bruises with makeup, enacted scenarios of abuse and took a sarcastic jibe at her statements. There were even companies that joined in these trends and exploited them in order to cash in more profits. Starbucks, for example, asked customers to tip in separate jars with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s names on it to show which actor they supported.