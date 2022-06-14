Amber Heard Talks About ‘Hate & Vitriol’ During Trial; Doesn’t Blame Jury
Amber Heard says the social media representation during the trial against Johnny Depp was unfair.
In her first interview since her defamation trial involving her ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has opened up about the verdict and the social media ‘hate and vitriol’ she faced.
Heard said that she doesn’t blame the jury for the verdict, adding that they’d heard ‘three weeks of non-stop, relentless testimony’ about how she was a ‘non-credible’ person.
NBC released a small clip from the interview and the rest will be broadcast later. During the trial, social media sentiment was heavily skewed in Depp’s favour.
Amber Heard told NBC, “I don't care what one thinks about me or what judgements you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don't presume the average person should know those things. And so I don't take it personally.”
The actor added, “But even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair."
When asked if she thought the jury didn’t believe her, Heard said, “How could they make a judgement, how could they not come to that conclusion? They had sat in those seats and heard over three weeks of non-stop, relentless testimony from paid employees and, towards the end of the trial, randos (random people) as I say.”
“I don't blame them. I actually understand. He's a beloved character, and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor,” she said.
The interviewer said that it’s the jury’s job to just look at facts and evidence and not be swayed by someone’s personality and they didn’t believe what Heard said on the stand.
Heard responded, “Again, how could they, after listening to three and a half weeks of testimony about how I was a non-credible person, how not to believe a word that came out of my mouth?"
In their verdict, the jury awarded approximately $10.35 million in damages to Depp and found that Heard defamed him. Heard won one of her counterclaims against Depp and the jury awarded her $2 million in damages.
Depp had filed a defamation case against Heard in reference to a Washington Post article by Heard titled, ‘I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.’
