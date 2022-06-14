Amber Heard Talks About ‘Hate & Vitriol’ During Trial; Doesn’t Blame Jury

In her first interview since her defamation trial involving her ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has opened up about the verdict and the social media ‘hate and vitriol’ she faced.

Heard said that she doesn’t blame the jury for the verdict, adding that they’d heard ‘three weeks of non-stop, relentless testimony’ about how she was a ‘non-credible’ person.

NBC released a small clip from the interview and the rest will be broadcast later. During the trial, social media sentiment was heavily skewed in Depp’s favour.