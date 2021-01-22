‘Babbar Sherni’ AKA Kangana Ranaut, A Phenomenon on Social Media

White is pure, it's calm and it's a whitewash.

Politicians, irrespective of which party they belong to, just agree that a white saree or a white kurta is what's the most important when you wish to climb up in the eyes of the layperson. And Kangana knows it well.

With her modern twist of a spaghetti blouse (she's from the world of glamour after all), she glides in the air with her shades of white.

Recently, when Kangana Ranaut was asked to visit the Bandra police station, she knew she was making a statement as she waved at the media as the Royals do. In the midst of her Y plus security, she stood there in pure white like she's untouched and nothing in the world will make her forehead crease - whether it's a police case or a hearing in the High Court.

The same day she took to social media as she spoke about being "targeted and mentally harassed". She ended by saying, "We will have to go down the road of enslavement if nationalist voices are suppressed."