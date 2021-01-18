Kangana Calls for Violence Against 'Tandav' Makers; Deletes Tweet

Shortly after the web series released, BJP leaders began calling for a ban on Tandav alleging that the show mocks Hindu deity Shiva and hurts religious sentiments. An FIR has been filed in Lucknow's Hazratganj Kotwali against the makers of Tandav. Separate criminal complaints have also been filed before courts in Delhi and Bihar seeking action against the streaming platform and the makers of the web series. Amazon Prime Video's India head of original content Aparna Purohit, director of Tandav Ali Abbas Zafar, the show's producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra and writer Gaurav Solanki, actors Saif Ali Khan and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub are among those associated with the show who have been named in these complaints.