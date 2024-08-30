Keeping Up With Uorfi Javed – and Her New Reality Show

A whole network of publicists, business managers, makeup artists, designers, friendly paparazzi, contacts in the industry and journalists keep Uorfi’s relationship with attention going. A crisis consumes the team when Uorfi posts a poll on her Instagram account, asking her audience if she should get a boob job.

“We had created such a classy perception of you and this poll takes everything down to zero. Please delete it,” her PR agent advises her. Has controversy's favourite child been tamed by the celebrity making machinery? Will her trademark audacity now be blunted to make her more digestible to the larger public?