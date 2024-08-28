'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' Review: Uorfi Javed Show Feels Laboured & Exhausting

Follow Kar Lo Yaar is Amazon Prime Video’s answer to Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Both shows derive from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mothership that defined both reality TV and celebrity culture in the 21st century.

But the star of Follow Kar Lo Yaar, Uorfi Javed, is not a Bollywood wife. Born and raised in a middle-class, conservative Muslim family in Lucknow, she doesn’t have the requisite cultural capital or connections to access elusive stardom in India’s ruthless entertainment landscape. Yet, in December 2022, she became one of the most Googled celebrities in Asia, surpassing Bollywood star kids like Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Uorfi’s claim to fame? Provocative outfits, shock value, and controversy.