Initial Days In Mumbai to Reacting to Hate: Uorfi Javed's Honest AMA Session

The Quint caught up with Uorfi to do a fun Ask Me Anything session.

Swati Chopra
Published
Now Rolling
1 min read
Uorfi Javed is all set to feature in MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please, a dating reality show. The Quint caught up with Uorfi to do a fun Ask Me Anything session.

One of the questions was, 'What was Uorfi Javed's childhood like?' To which she replied, "Traumatic. I still have anxiety just talking about it."

When asked to recount a memory she would like to erase Uorfi said, "I would really like to erase all my exes."

Uorfi also spoke about her initial days in Mumbai. "They were all about auditions, travelling in buses and surviving on vada pavs. It was crazy."

Watch the video for more.

Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan

Topics:  Uorfi Javed 

