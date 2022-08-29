‘I’ve Let Go of Any Negativity’: Seema Sajdeh on Divorce With Sohail Khan

Fashion designer Seema Sajdeh and actor Sohail Khan had filed for divorce earlier this year after being married for 24 years. Sajdeh has now opened up about how she dealt with the separation.

Seema Sajdeh told Bollywood Bubble, “The thing is, if I were to wallow and it’s a deep dark hole that you can quickly spiral into. So I choose to be on the other side. For me, this is what keeps me going."