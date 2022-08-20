'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2' Trailer: Brings More Drama and Chaos
The second season of the show also stars Gauri Khan and will premiere on Netflix on 2 September.
The second season of Karan Johar's The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives starring Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari, is here with all the drama and chaos. The makers of the upcoming show released the trailer on 19 August, which also stars Gauri Khan, described as the "OG" of the star-wives club by the other four.
The trailer begins with Bhavana Pandey sitting on a couch in her blue shirt saying, "You don't know what's coming." The four star-wives who have been friends for over 27 years, are then seen cycling on a deserted trail. Shortly, Seema falls off her cycle proving, that it is "always chaos" for them when they're together.
In the following sequences the trailer promises more drama and gossip of the gradeur lives of the four stars. Maheep argues with her husband Sanjay Kapoor, giving him an ultimatum of sorts to "start pleasing her soon." While Karan can be seen acting as the matchmaker and trying to set the four on "blind dates" with other celebs.
Sharing the trailer on social media Karan wrote, "The trailer of #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives is here and it’s your sneak peek into the glitz and grandeur of Season 2, streaming from the 2nd of September, only on Netflix!"
Fans will also see Arjun Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Badshaah, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff and Zoya Akhtar making guest appearances in the show.
The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 will be available for streaming on Netflix from 2 September.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and hot-on-web
Topics: Gauri Khan Karan Johar Seema Khan
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.