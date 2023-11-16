'Dirty' Article On Kareena Kapoor Khan: Does it Celebrate Her?

When I searched for the recent Dirty magazine article, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan on the cover, to see why it "broke the internet", it broke me too. The words used by the writer to describe how attractive she and the team that was present at the shoot find the actor and how in awe of her everyone was made me squirm. From the first paragraph till the end, I learnt nothing new about the actor, but a bit about the writer.

So why does the article have everyone's attention? It's because the writer has objectified the actor. Off the top of my head, I can think of multiple other ways to encapsulate Kareena's sensuality, talent, and all that makes her who she is, but I would not use a word from the said piece's intro and outro to do that.