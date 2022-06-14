BTS Going On 'Hiatus', As Band Members Set Out To Focus On Solo Careers

K-pop band, BTS, has announced that they are going on a hiatus to focus on their solo careers. The announcement was made during the recently held FESTA dinner, an annual celebration of the band's 2013 debut.

The announcement comes after nine years of being together as a K-Pop band.

BTS members RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and V have all released music earlier.