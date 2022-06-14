ADVERTISEMENT

BTS Going On 'Hiatus', As Band Members Set Out To Focus On Solo Careers

The announcement was made during the recently held FESTA dinner.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
BTS Going On 'Hiatus', As Band Members Set Out To Focus On Solo Careers
i

K-pop band, BTS, has announced that they are going on a hiatus to focus on their solo careers. The announcement was made during the recently held FESTA dinner, an annual celebration of the band's 2013 debut.

The announcement comes after nine years of being together as a K-Pop band.

BTS members RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and V have all released music earlier.

Also Read

BTS’ New Anthology Album ‘Proof’ Embraces Their Past and Celebrates Their Future

BTS’ New Anthology Album ‘Proof’ Embraces Their Past and Celebrates Their Future

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×