BTS Going On 'Hiatus', As Band Members Set Out To Focus On Solo Careers
The announcement was made during the recently held FESTA dinner.
K-pop band, BTS, has announced that they are going on a hiatus to focus on their solo careers. The announcement was made during the recently held FESTA dinner, an annual celebration of the band's 2013 debut.
The announcement comes after nine years of being together as a K-Pop band.
BTS members RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and V have all released music earlier.
