'Bastar' to 'JNU' & 'Emergency': Lessons in Filmmaking For a New Bharat

Is it any surprise then that films like these are given an additional shot in the arm by the regime? Their trailers are shared extensively by ruling politicians, some of whom have even gone as far as organising special screenings. More often than not, as soon as any film of this kind picks up steam, it gets a boost by being declared tax-free in BJP-ruled states. It’s an unofficial system of rewarding sycophancy but it’s also one that rewards mediocrity.

Even an abandoned hyena cub will suck on the teat of a goat for survival. Is it any surprise then that failed filmmakers across the country see this as a possible ticket to fame and money? Before the unprecedented success of The Kashmir Files (2022), Agnihotri had spent a decade-and-a-half lolling on the tramlines of the industry with a dozen or so films to his name but no commercial success or accolades to speak of. It’s no different with Sen whose last directorial feature happened seventeen years before The Kerala Story.