Father's Day 2022: Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Others Share Photos

Here's how Bollywood celebrated Father's Day.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
2 min read
Bollywood never falls short when it comes to celebrating an occasion, and Father's Day was no different! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Rampal, and several others took to their Instagram to appreciate their fathers.

Kriti Sanon wrote, "You will always be the first man i loved! 💖
Happy Father’s Day Papa! ❤️🤗
Thank you for always being there for me and Nups.. for putting us before yourself (except when it comes to having sweets 🤪🤣)
Love you Papa! ❤️"

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her and Randhir Kapoor alongside the caption, "Papa ♥️ #FathersDay"

Arjun Rampal penned a note remembering his father and grandfather, and also mentioning his own children.

Here's how other celebrities wished their fathers on this special day:

Anushka Sharma shared a photo of her father on Father's Day.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@anushkasharma)

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered Rishi Kapoor.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Janhvi Kapoor shared photos of her father and siblings, Arjun, Khushi, and Anshula

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)

Published: 
