35+ Happy Father's Day 2022 Quotes to Share With Your Amazing Dad

Father's Day 2022 will be celebrated on 19 June (Sunday). Every year Father's day is celebrated on third Sunday of June.
This is a special day celebrated throughout the world to honour the effort, compassion, and unconditional love that all the amazing dads and father figures out there have for their children.
Father's Day is more than a usual day, it is an opportunity for all the children to be grateful for all the love and care that they have been receiving from their dads since childhood.
The idea of Father's day was first proposed in 1909 and since then it is being religiously celebrated worldwide, including India. Every year, children make special plans to make their father's feel special and loved.
Some children cook special dishes for their fathers, some children buy special Father's day gifts for their dads, some children watch Father's day movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and so on. Some children go for shopping, lunch, or dinner. In short different children opt different ways to show their feelings to their fathers.
Following are some of the unique and best Father's Day 2022 quotes that you might consider sharing with your dad and make him happy and content.
"Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that’s why I call you dad because you are so special to me.” Wade Boggs
“The power of a dad in a child’s life is unmatched.” Justin Ricklefs
"My father always provided me a safe place to land and a hard place from which to launch." Chelsea Clinton
"I'm so lucky to have such an amazing man as my dad. Thanks for teaching me to work hard and laugh harder." Kate Upton
"She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her was the love of her father." Harper Lee
"The best fathers have the softest, sweetest hearts. In other words, great dads are real marshmallows." Richelle E. Goodrich, Slaying Dragons
"You taught me to be strong and loving, kind and generous. I love your heart, I love that God blessed me to be your child, and I love that you are my best friend." Gina Rodriguez
“My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived, and let me watch him do it.” Clarence Budington Kelland
“It is a wise father that knows his own child.” William Shakespeare
“Fathers just have a way of putting everything together.” Erika Cosby
"A girl’s first true love is her father.” Marisol Santiago
"Father,Dad, Papa, no matter what you call them they influence our lives and they are the person we look up to." Catherine Pulsifer
"I would define a leader as a person who puts the welfare of the group above himself. It's the same thing with fathers." Etan Thomas
"When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back". Linda Poindexter
"I love my daddy. My daddy’s everything. I hope I can find a man that will treat me as good as my dad" Lady Gaga
"It was my father who taught me to value myself." Dawn French
“No man I ever met was my father’s equal, and I never loved any other man as much". Hedy Lamarr
“When you’re young, you think your dad is Superman. Then you grow up, and you realize he’s just a regular guy who wears a cape". Dave Attell
"To be the father of a nation is a great honor, but to be the father of a family is a greater joy". Nelson Mandela
“I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments, when they aren’t trying to teach us. We are formed by little scraps of wisdom.” Umberto Eco
“Anyone who tells you fatherhood is the greatest thing that can happen to you, they are understating it.” Mike Myers
The quality of a father can be seen in the goals, dreams, and aspirations he sets not only for himself, but for his family.” Reed Markham
“The greatest mark of a father is how he treats his children when no one is looking.” Dan Pearce
“I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father’s protection.” Sigmund Freud
“My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me.” Jim Valvano
“Any fool can have a child. That doesn’t make a father. It’s the courage to raise a child that makes you a father.” Barack Obama
“Being a dad isn’t just about eating a huge bag of gummy worms as your wife gives birth. It means being comfortable with the word ‘hero.’” Ryan Reynolds
“A father carries pictures where his money used to be.” Steve Martin
“To her, the name of father was another name for love.” Fanny Fern
“Man adopts a role called Being a Father so that his child would have something mythical and infinitely important: a Protector, who would keep a lid on all the chaotic and catastrophic possibilities of life.” Tom Wolfe
“A good father will leave his imprint on his daughter for the rest of her life.” Dr. James Dobson
“He gives her the best gift a woman can get in this world: protection. And the little girl learns to trust the man in her life.” Adriana Trigiani, Big Stone Gap
“Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad.” —Anne Geddes.
“My dad’s my best mate, and he always will be.” Cher Lloyd
“No one in this world can love a girl more than her father.” Michael Ratnadeepak.
