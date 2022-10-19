Why Women in Bihar Are 'Passing the Safety Pin' for Dignified Healthcare

21-year-old Meena (name changed), a resident of Chhapra, shared through the campaign her experience of sexual harassment by a medical professional when she went for a check-up as a teenager.

Speaking to The Quint, she shares, "I heard about the campaign when it came to my college. Seeing other women sharing their accounts of harassment in healthcare gave me the courage to speak about my own for the first time. As I was able to share my story, I see other girls also getting more aware through this movement. Like a safety pin keeps us women safe in all situations, this campaign is doing the same job."