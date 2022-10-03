Unmarried Women Denied Basic Vaginal Tests: Will SC Ruling End Discrimination?

Thirty-four-year-old Deepti, a PhD scholar at Tata Institute of Social Sciences, has had Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) for a long time. "Every time I went for an ultrasound, they made me drink so much water and undergo that really uncomfortable process where they press your abdomen (thus bladder)," she tells The Quint.

"I have even tried to quicken the process by going to the hospital early in the morning and drinking loads of water beforehand, so that I didn't have to wait. But they still didn't let me go immediately, and by the time my turn came, I was so full I thought I was going to burst. And I couldn't use the bathroom until the test was over. Sometimes, you have to do it multiple times, too."

This has been the case for Deepti at several hospitals, across cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, and Kochi. But it was only recently that she realised she didn't necessarily have to undergo this uncomfortable process.