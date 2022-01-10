'Many Attempts Made to Silence Me': Dileep Case Assault Survivor Speaks Out

Earlier, the survivor's statements have been made through the official page of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC).

The Kerala Police are further investigating the case in which actor Dileep is one of the accused. In fresh allegations against Dileep, a filmmaker who claims to be his friend has alleged that one of the accused, 'Pulsar' Suni, had visited Dileep's place just weeks before the incident took place. He has also released audio clips featuring Dileep and his coterie.

The survivor was assaulted in a moving vehicle in Kochi in February 2017.