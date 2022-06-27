Roe vs Wade: US Firms to Support Employees Seeking Abortion in Outlawed States

Goldman Sachs also said it would cover travel expenses from 1 July, Reuters reported, and Meta also said it intended to reimburse travel "for employees who will need them to access out-of-state health care" expenses in all those states where abortion was legal.

The US Supreme Court on Friday, 24 June, overturned Roe vs Wade, a landmark case that constitutionally protected abortion rights for almost 50 years.

Restrictions on abortions are expected in about half of the states in the country, ruled by the Republican Party.

