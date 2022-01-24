Priyanka Chopra and Surrogacy: Her Child, Her Choice

It was the first post to drop on my Instagram wall on Saturday morning. I felt a little spike of joy on knowing that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were welcoming a baby. Like so many of us, I too am an inveterate consumer of celebrity news and received this information as if it had a bearing on my life.

I am also a compulsive reader of comments and conversation threads and before long, a range of reactions started popping up below the news. Many on social media criticised, condemned, and ridiculed her choice of surrogacy – which they saw as a 'frivolous' decision.

‘Why declare this news and then ask for privacy?’

‘Is it a trend for the rich to opt for this method?’

‘This is a mockery of natural reproduction.’

‘Why couldn’t she adopt? After all she is a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.’

'How do these mothers feel? They just get their 'ready-made babies.'