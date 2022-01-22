ADVERTISEMENT
'Ask For Privacy': Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Welcome Baby Via Surrogacy
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share the news.
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share that she and Nick Jonas have welcomed their first child via surrogacy. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family", Priyanka wrote.
