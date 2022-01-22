ADVERTISEMENT

'Ask For Privacy': Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Welcome Baby Via Surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share the news.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas.</p></div>
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share that she and Nick Jonas have welcomed their first child via surrogacy. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family", Priyanka wrote.

