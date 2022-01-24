Woman Called Out for Vile Remark on Surrogacy Post Priyanka’s Announcement
Author Taslima Nasreen was called out for her regressive views on surrogacy.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently announced the birth of their baby through surrogacy. The took to Instagram to share the good news and wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."
As congratulations poured in for the couple, a user on Twitter, author Taslima Nasreen, spoke about surrogacy in a rather demeaning manner and wrote, "How do those mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies like the mothers who give birth to the babies?"
She was very evidently commenting on Priyanka and Nick's recent announcement, and her opinions were criticised by many users. Some claimed that surrogacy was a personal choice, while others said that the love a mother feels does not depend on how much pain she has gone through. Some called her out for her plain insensitivity, and asked her to remove "feminist" from her bio.
Check out the reactions here:
