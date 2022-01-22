Kal Penn Offers to Babysit Priyanka and Nick's Baby, Lilly Singh Wants to Cuddle

On Friday night, actor Priyanka Chopra announced that she and Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby into their lives via surrogate. Priyanka and Nick got married on 1 and 2 December 2018 with traditional Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies in Jodhpur.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," read Priyanka's social media post on Instagram, which was shared by Nick as well.