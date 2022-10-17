Delhi Women Panel Chief Swati Maliwal's Car Vandalised, One Held
The intruder smashed the windshields of two cars parked at the residence.
An intruder broke into the house of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Monday morning, 17 October, and smashed the windshields of two cars parked at the residence.
The accused, identified as Sachin, has been apprehended by the Delhi Police.
In a video statement released after the incident, Maliwal has asserted that she has worked against several big powers in the past, and will not be intimidated by the attack.
What Exactly Happened?
The incident took place at around 9 am on Monday morning.
The police received a call about the break-in at 9:02 am, and found Sachin at the house upon reaching the spot.
Visuals from the house show two cars badly damaged, with windshields shattered.
As per a statement released by Maliwal's office, some workers around the house said that the man was carrying a knife as well.
"Two cars were vandalised (front screen broken) as stated by one Subash (a painter working at the said premises... it is the official residence of Ms Swati Maliwal, Chairman, DCW, Delhi)."DCP North
Maliwal was reportedly out of town and no other family member was present in the house at the time of the attack.
What Swati Maliwal Said
"Just a while back some intruder entered and attacked my house. He badly broke the cars belonging to me and my mother and tried to enter the house . Thankfully, my mother and I were not at home, otherwise I don't know what would have happened! Whatever you do, I will not be afraid. I am complaining to Delhi Police," the DCW chief wrote on Twitter soon after the incident, sharing pictures of the damaged vehicles.
“It is very shocking and disturbing for me. Thankfully I and my family were not home so he was not able to harm us," she said in a statement later.
"In my tenure of the past 7 years, I have done a lot of big things, I have led proceedings against a lot of big powers. They think they will scare me. But let me tell you clearly, I am not one to be afraid. I will not get scared at all and will continue my battle against such people who work against women."DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal
Last week, the DCW chairperson had written a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, seeking the removal of filmmaker Sajid Khan from television reality show Bigg Boss 16. The filmmaker, who entered the show on 1 October, has been accused of sexual harassment and obscene behavior by several women.
What Action Has Been Taken?
The suspect, who is a resident of Nathupura, has been apprehended and legal action is being initiated, DCP North said in a statement.
He is under prescription from the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), as per the police.
Meanwhile, Maliwal has written to the police commissioner of Delhi in relation to the attack on her home, seeking urgent action.
