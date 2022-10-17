Delhi Women Panel Chief Swati Maliwal's Car Vandalised, One Held

An intruder broke into the house of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Monday morning, 17 October, and smashed the windshields of two cars parked at the residence.

The accused, identified as Sachin, has been apprehended by the Delhi Police.

In a video statement released after the incident, Maliwal has asserted that she has worked against several big powers in the past, and will not be intimidated by the attack.